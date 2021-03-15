The Washington Park District and the Arts Festival Committee has announced that the 2021 Washington Arts Festival will be held the weekend of August 21-22 at Washington Park, 815 Lincoln Street in Washington, Illinois. Juried exhibitors have already registered and are anticipating the chance to show Washington their own creative and original designs.
Along with over 55 juried artists, there will be live music and additional activities are being reviewed. It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the talents of local artists right in your backyard.
New this year, the Park District is excited about doing a “Chalk Walk Art Display” on Saturday, August 21 starting at 10:30 a.m. and running throughout the day. For $10, participants will be able to display their best talents in the form of chalk to help decorate the sidewalks in Washington Park that weekend. You may register at the event that morning.
If anyone is interested in being an artist, volunteering to help in any way with the Washington Arts Festival, or needs more information in general about the event, please visit the Park District’s website at https://www.washingtonparkdistrict.com/news-events/fine-arts-fair or call 309-444-9413.
Be sure to mark your calendars for August 21-22, 2021 and come be part of an enjoyable summer weekend with friends and family and artists galore right here in Washington, Illinois. For any questions, please contact Matt Suellentrop at the Washington Park District at matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com or 309-444-9413.
