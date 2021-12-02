Blackburn College student Brianna Milich of Washington, has been inducted into the College's chapter of Alpha Chi. A national honor society, Alpha Chi recognizes students who excel academically—residing in the top 10% of their junior or senior class—and are elected by Blackburn faculty on the basis of academic achievements and character.
During the November ceremony, Milich and 24 other Blackburn students were celebrated for their exceptional academic achievements. The event was hosted by Dr. Karen Dillon, professor of English, and featured a keynote speech from Dr. Karla McCain, provost of Blackburn College, who shared words of wisdom regarding success both in and outside of the classroom. This ceremony also featured a performance by Blackburn Voices, the Blackburn College choir. Throughout the evening, each society featured a faculty sponsor who would introduce the academic honor and present the new inductees. Milich was officially inducted into Alpha Chi during a virtual ceremony last spring and has served as co-president of the campus chapter, but was recognized for this accomplishment during the in-person event this fall. Milich was also inducted into Alpha Psi Omega - a national honor society recognizing outstanding student achievement in theatre production.
