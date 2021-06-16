Members of the Town & Country Gardeners of Washington recently planted the new garden space on the Square next to Brecklin’s Servicenter. This space was created when the previous brick planter and the plants the club had maintained were removed because of damage and deterioration. The new space brought an opportunity to support Washington’s upcoming bicentennial and to provide habitat for pollinators.
Dubbed the “Washington Bicentennial Garden,” the space features plants reminiscent of those that may have been native to Washington 200 years ago, such as grasses and milkweed. Additional plants, including coneflower, monarda (bee balm), catmint, asters, and penstemon, were selected for being attractive to pollinators. Pollinators are critically important to our food system and ecosystems, and bees especially are needed – according to the Bee Conservancy they pollinate 1 in 3 bites of food.
The garden club also chose pollinator-friendly plants this year for the concrete containers they maintain around the fountain on the Square and at Five Points Washington. Plants, potting soil, and mulch are purchased from funds raised by club members at their annual plant sale, along with individual donations and a small subsidy from the city.
For more information about the Town & Country Gardeners, contact current president, Cindy Byrd, at 309-657-7528.
