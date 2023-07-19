Central 51 is excited to announce that Ms. Amanda Venegonia has been selected to be the Central Primary School principal for the 2023-2024 school year. The Central School District 51 Board of Education approved a three-year contract with Ms. Venegonia at a Special Board meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Ms. Venegonia grew up in Washington and is extremely excited to be returning to join the CPS team. She attended the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for her undergraduate and master’s degrees and is currently finishing up her doctorate in Educational Policy and Organizational Leadership. She taught for seven years in Addison, Illinois, was an assistant principal in East Aurora, and has most recently served 12 years as an elementary school principal in Bedford Park, Illinois
Ms. Venegonia interviewed with two teams that provided feedback in the decision to hire her as the next CPS principal. The teams were impressed with her extensive experience in building a powerful school community through collaborative relationships. She also has the instructional knowledge base and expertise to utilize data to make student focused decisions.
“Ms. Venegonia comes highly recommended,” Central School District 51 Superintendent Dale Heidbreder said. “We are very excited to have her step into the principal position at Central Primary School. She has a great deal of experience and was the unanimous choice of both interview teams. That is no small feat considering 21 people were involved in the interview process.”
“I am looking forward to reconnecting with family and friends in Washington and cannot wait to meet the students and families of Central Primary School in August,” Ms. Venegonia said.
