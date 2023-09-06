The Washington Historical Society invites the public to attend a presentation by its 2023 Roots Recipient on Sunday, September 10, at 2 p.m. at the Historical Society office, located at 128 Washington Square. The organization’s 2023 Roots Recipient, Dr. Tim Allshouse, will talk about his time growing up in Washington, his career as an award-winning high school band director, and his educational philosophy that creates a successful program and successful students.
Each year, the Washington Historical Society honors an individual or individuals who spent a portion of their childhood in Washington and went on to make significant contributions in the field of science, government, arts, sports, business, charitable work, law, or communications. Dr. Tim Allshouse was nominated by a Washington resident to receive this recognition. The Historical Society is excited to welcome him back to Washington for this special event.
Dr. Allshouse is the Director of Bands at Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, Missouri. During his tenure, the Blue Springs Band has performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade three times, the Tournament of Roses Parade twice, and a Presidential Inaugural Parade. The Blue Springs Marching Band has been a Bands of America Super Regional Finalist collectively 28 times in St. Louis, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and San Antonio, as well as a multiple-time Grand National Finalist. The Blue Springs Concert and Jazz Bands have performed at the state music conference in Missouri eight times in the last fourteen years. The jazz ensemble was the featured entertainment at the prestigious Tournament of Roses Presidential Breakfast as well as the National School Board Association and the SYTA Convention on two occasions. The Blue Springs Band Department is a recipient of the prestigious Sousa Foundation Award: The Sudler Shield, and is Missouri’s only Grammy Signature Music Program.
After graduating from Washington Community High School in 1988, Dr. Allshouse earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in both instrumental and music education where he studied conducting with Ray Cramer and Stephen W. Pratt. He received his master’s degree from the University of Missouri and his doctorate from the University of Kansas. Dr. Allshouse serves on the national advisory board and is an adjudicator/clinician for Music For All/Bands of America. Dr. Allshouse also serves as a general clinician, honor band conductor, and drill designer throughout the country.
