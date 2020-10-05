To help celebrate the 13th anniversary of Five Points Washington, Live @ Five Points is offering a pay-per-view, live streamed October 17 concert event featuring the music of the Moody Blues.
The Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 and stopped touring at that time. Gordon Marshall, drummer with The Moody Blues for over 25 years, knew that there was an audience for Moody Blues music and formed the band GO NOW!, a tribute to the music of The Moody Blues.
“It’s going to be the full band and the full show with a full sound system, and eight high-quality cameras up close,” Marshall said in a promotional video for the event. “It’s not so much a front seat, it’s more like being on stage with the band.”
The concert will be live streamed from the Harlequin Theatre in London. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased by going to gonowmusic.com and clicking the link for Live @ Five Points from the list of participating venues. Purchasers will be emailed a link one week prior to the event, which takes place at 2 p.m. on October 17. The link will remain active and available on demand for two weeks following the event.
One-third of all ticket sales go to support Live @ Five Points.
“We have to do something to help support live venues,” Marshall said. “We would love to come and perform at the Live @ Five Points, but in the meantime, please buy a ticket and help support your local theater.”
The Moody Blues were part of the historic original British invasion of super-groups and had hits such as “Nights in White Satin”, “Tuesday Afternoon” and “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)”. The group sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and earned 14 platinum and gold discs.
Marshall formed GO NOW! (named after the Moody Blues’ first hit song) as a tribute to the music of The Moody Blues. Lead singer Mick Wilson held the same role with the group 10cc for over 20 years. Other members of the GO NOW! band include Patrick Duffin, Ryan Farmery and Nick Kendall.
In recent years GO NOW! has performed extensively throughout England. The band first played in the U.S. in 2019 and sold out all 12 shows. The group has April 2021 engagements booked with the Omaha Symphony and the Philly Pops.
The October 17 live streamed performance from the Harlequin Theatre in London marks the first time since early spring that the band has performed together.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
For more information, call Five Points Washington at (309) 444-8222 or visit FivePointsWashington.org.
