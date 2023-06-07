Dear Editor,
Moms Who Care at Beverly Manor want to thank our community for all the support you have given our students this school year. All clothing, shoes, hygiene products and monetary donations are so appreciated.
We said goodbye to our eighth graders as they start their high school adventure. We will miss them as we've gotten to know them the last four years. We are excited to meet our new fourth graders in the fall.
Because of you we can make a difference. So many hugs, thank you’s and even a couple of "we love you's”. I know I've said this before, but it truly takes a village, and we have an amazing village.
Kathy Bridgeforth, Sandy Tunnell and our wonderful volunteers
