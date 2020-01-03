The Counseling Department at Washington Community High School (WCHS) has announced the following schedule for current high school students to register for classes for the 2020-21 school year.
Current juniors will register online during their English class on Tuesday, January 21.
Current sophomores will register online during their English or Speech class on Wednesday, January 22.
Current freshmen will register online during their English class on Thursday, January 23.
Parents and students will be able to view and revise course requests online from January 21 through January 31. Information about graduation requirements, course descriptions, etc., is available at www.wacohi.net, located on the front page of the website under “For Students” “Counseling” Program of Studies. Fees and parent online registration for the 2020-21 school year will be completed prior to school starting in August.
