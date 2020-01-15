A group of Bradley graduates and two current students are a part of the production team of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Adam Cohen is a 2002 Bradley alumnus and is the director of the SAG awards show. Cohen has brought together a group of Bradley alumni, mostly recent graduates and two current students, to work with him on the program.
Students chosen include: Rachel Ardelan - class of 2018,St Charles, IL; Rachel Borland, class of 2017, Clinton, IL; Adam Cohen, class of 2002, Buffalo Grove, IL; Todd Cohen, class of 2000, Algonquin, IL; Jonathan Dean, class of 2001, Matteson, IL; Sean Fryer, class of 2012, Peoria, IL; Kayla Hallowell, class of 2018, Schererville, IN; and Sean Mayginnes, class of 2017, Washington, IL.
