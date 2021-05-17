The Washington Food Pantry Garden, located behind the firehouse in Washington, was started in 2005 as a Master Gardener project to provide fresh produce for food pantries. Many volunteers throughout the community have planted and maintained the Garden throughout the years, providing over 4,30 pounds of food just last year that was donated to WHIP and other local food pantries.
According to Garden Co-Chairs, Kris Hasten and Andrea Webb, a new sign was needed, so they contacted Jack Clifford at Washington High School to get the Art Department involved in the project. The Digital Illustration class (Fall 2020), comprised of eight students, worked on the design process for the logo and sign design. Students researched, collaborated and designed several markups before a final design was selected.
The sign was then printed by Vital Signs and paid for by a grant from the Tazewell County Health Department.
Anyone interested in volunteering can send an email to washingtonfoodpantrygarden@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.