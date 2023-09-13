“I always want to entertain first, I think that’s a storyteller’s job,” said author and teacher Joe Chianakas. “But if I can entertain in a way that also promotes understanding, that might inspire, that might empower, then I know I am doing my job right and that is what’s going to make me feel good and sleep well at night.”
Joe Chianakas knew he wanted to be a writer from a young age. His best memories of grade school were when the Scholastic book order was sent home. He loved thrillers and mysteries, and even wrote his own “back of the book” blurbs in junior high. In high school, he realized he wanted to go into education. Since he loved to read and write, teaching English and Literature just made sense.
Today, Chianakas has more than 22 years of teaching under his belt, the last 12 years as a professor of communication at Illinois Central College.
He’s also an author. In 2015, his young adult horror series, Rabbit in Red, was published. Although the book proved successful, the publishing company went under soon after. Still, Chianakas didn’t give up. In 2021, he signed with a more established firm, Roan and Weatherford. Now, in 2023, he’s celebrating the release of his first of a four-book series, entitled “Singlets and Secrets,” which debuted on August 28.
Though Chinakas still loves the horror genre, his writing with this series shifted directions. Singlets and Secrets focuses on a gay high school student, Aiden, who joins the wrestling team. But, a homophobic coach bullies Aiden, and, in turn, makes the other team members bully Aiden, which makes Aiden’s life a living nightmare. But fellow wrestler Mateo befriends and stands up for Aiden, and a close relationship transpires. Though, it backfires.
Aiden is bullied off the team, but finds solace in his English teacher and mentor, who is skilled in martial arts, and takes Aiden under his wing and teaches him karate.
Chianakas delved into a lot of his own personal experiences when writing this book.
“There’s a little of me in every character,” he said.
Chianakas is a gay man, who also happens to be skilled in martial arts. The 1984 movie, “The Karate Kid”, is one of Chianakas’ favorites, so it comes as no surprise that in his book, there’s a face-off between the wrestling and martial arts teams.
“One hundred percent serious, this is my queer Karate Kid series,” he quipped.
Chianakas’ book doesn’t have that same Karate Kid ending, though. But it’s a happy and hopeful ending, nonetheless.
Chianakas said the concept of the book is meant to inspire and empower LGBTQUIA youth, and help their parents understand. So far, he’s gotten rave reviews from parents who appreciate how Aiden’s mom handles her role in the book, and how accepting she is toward her son.
Chianakas, now 44, didn’t “come out” officially until he was 30. He knows well the hardships those in the LBGTQIA community face daily. It’s one of the reasons he feels compelled to write.
“The reason Singlets has evolved is because I’m trying to find confidence in my own voice and be authentic to that voice, and to write a story that’s more than popcorn entertainment,” he said. “Rabbit in Red, if I’m gonna be my own critic, is popcorn entertainment. It’s not going to change anyone’s life. This one could. I believe this could save a life.”
He hopes that his readers will be encouraged and empowered by his book, and realize that things aren’t always as terrible as they seem. And in the end, there is always hope, and love always wins.
“There are always going to be those voices that hate you. Sometimes, those voices are the loudest. But that doesn’t mean they speak for everyone. Far from it,” he said. “The only thing that deserves to be attacked is hate. And in Singlets and Secrets, the fight is hate versus love, bigotry versus understanding. And the ultimate battle over hate lives within each of us,” he stated.
Chianakas, who was named “Teacher of the Year” and honored with a Distinguished Faculty of the Year award last year for his work at Colorado Technical University, makes it his goal to be a teacher who leads by example.
“I hope to show my students how to pursue and accomplish their dreams by telling them about all the failures that led to mine, simply because I’m passionate and persistent,” he said. “And yes, it’s failure that leads to success, and through our failures, we can inspire others to bounce back from adversity.”
He makes it clear in his classroom, and on his syllabus, that everyone is welcome. No matter race, religion, gender, or sexual preference. He assures his students he is there to make sure they feel protected, no matter how they identify.
In turn, he expects the same from his students.
“I say this to my students when I open up; I want to be their teacher. If I’m lucky enough to be known as a great teacher, wonderful. Favorite teacher? Wonderful. But I don’t know if I want to be known as their ‘gay teacher’–it takes the focus away.”
Chianakas is currently adding dates to his fall book tour. His first signing for Singlets and Secrets will be Saturday, September 16 for the eighth anniversary of Zeek’s Comics and Games in Washington. He will be at Tails of a Bookworm in Pekin on Saturday, September 30.
For more fun author information, check out his website at https://www.joechianakas.com.
