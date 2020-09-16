During the last few months, people have had a renewed interest in spending time in nature and bringing nature into their homes. The Town and Country Gardeners Club of Washington is offering a program on Tuesday, September 22, at Five Points Washington featuring information about popular house plants and a chance to acquire a start or two of a new plant.
Those in attendance are encouraged to bring healthy, pest-free, potted starts or rooted cuttings of house plants to exchange with others. Please label all plant starts. Learn about the care of plants from the program speaker Genny Gibbs, retired ICC horticulture technician and adjunct professor.
The program is free, open to the public, and doors open at 6:15 p.m. Please note that no more than 50 may be in attendance. Social distancing and masks will be required. Park in the south lot of Five Points and enter the south door to continue to meeting room D. For information call 309-657-7528.
