Set sail at the Caterpillar Performing Arts Theater as Nitsch Theatre Arts and Five Points Players partner to present the Cole Porter classic, “Anything Goes” on October 14-16.
The event features local Tri County talented actors and actresses. Doors open 6:30 p.m. on October 14 and 15 with the performance starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. on October 16 with the performance starting at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at FivePointsWashington.org. Concessions and drinks will be available for purchase.
The S. S. American is sailing between New York and England with a comically colorful assemblage of passengers: Reno Sweeney, a popular nightclub singer and former evangelist, her pal Billy Crocker, a lovelorn Wall Street broker who has come aboard to try to win the favor of his beloved Hope Harcourt (who is engaged to another passenger, Sir Evelyn Oakleigh), and a second-rate conman named Moonface Martin, aka “Public Enemy 13.” Song, dance and farcical antics ensue as Reno and Moonface try to help Billy win the love of his life where “anything goes”.
Nitsch Theater Arts and Five Points Players is a joint effort that brings entertainment to the Washington area through a community theater experience. Joining the two groups together provides a learning experience in a family friendly environment while providing the community quality entertainment.
Five Points Washington is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. For more information, call Five Points Washington at (309) 444-8222 or visit FivePointsWashington.org.
