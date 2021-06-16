Joseph Atkins, Kayla Baker, Elaina Gray, Luke Kelly, Mason King, Bethany Marshall, Leah Millard, Keagan Moss, Addison Mueller, Nora Nabhan, Christopher Savage, Samantha Schweizer, Steven Slabaugh, Andrew Strickler
Washington Middle School announces 8th grade Presidential Academic awards
