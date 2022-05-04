Washington's Tess Howley, Theatre Departmental Scholar, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude; and Kaylee Hietter, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude at Western Illinois University's May 2022 Commencement ceremonies.
Approximately 10 percent of graduating seniors achieve academic distinction, which is designated as Summa Cum Laude, highest academic distinction, with a minimum grade point average of 3.90; Magna Cum Laude, high academic distinction, with a GPA of 3.75-3.89; and Cum Laude, academic distinction, with a GPA between 3.60-3.74.
