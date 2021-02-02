For 50 years the Washington Merle Norman has been helping women feel beautiful, as well as helping men, women and children with their skin care needs! The American Made Franchise, which is located in Los Angeles, has been a staple in the skincare and cosmetic industry for 90 years. Lee Saathoff has been with her Merle Norman for 19 years and has owned it for the last 17. This year she is also celebrating her brand new day spa located at 1237 Peoria Street in Washington.
"It has been such a great company to be partnered with because we have so many skin care lines and foundations, we can easily compete with any brand,” says Saathoff. “I have customers who have been coming to Merle since the beginning and you tell because their skin looks amazing! It's also been a huge blessing to me as a mom and active member of our Faith Church youth group team because it allows me to be available for my own family and those that are like family."
Over the years Saathoff has continued to expand her business. "My husband Steve was born and raised here and we just love Washington and wanted to invest more into our community, and after years of him encouraging me to chase my dreams I finally felt the nudge to do so,” she added.
In addition to makeovers and hair salon services, she offers facials, ear piercings and gift shop items. She's is currently looking to add another stylist, masseuse, lash applicator and nail tech at her spacious new day spa.
"It's such a unique opportunity to add a Day Spa in our thriving community and I feel so blessed to be part of it!"
Merle Norman Day Spa will be hosting a two-day Grand Opening on Monday, February 8 and Tuesday, February 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.