The Friends of Washington Library will sponsor a book sale at the Five Points main branch beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21. All items will be $1 except for new bestsellers which will be $2.
The sale will continue at the same prices on Saturday, April 22. Items will be half price on Sunday, April 23 and $3 per bag on Monday, April 24. On Tuesday, April 25, items will be free or by donation.
Proceeds go to purchase extra equipment, games, programs, children’s summer reading, and the young adult section at Washington District Library’s two branches. For information about the sale or Friends of Washington Library call (309) 360-8391 or pick up a flier at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.