Washington Community High School (WCHS) received a generous donation from the Raymond R. Torry Memorial Fund as directed in loving memory by his family.
After a long tenure at WCHS starting in 1964 as assistant superintendent and then superintendent from 1969 to 1989, Ray was honored at his retirement with the naming of the Raymond R. Torry Gymnasium. Ray greatly valued the talents and dedication of teachers at WCHS and prioritized empowering faculty to enhance the quality of education and overall learning experience for students.
The Raymond R. Torry Memorial Fund will be used to support teachers and students through professional development opportunities that the district would not be able to offer otherwise. These professional development opportunities will include both in-house and outside professional development.
WCHS sincerely appreciates this donation and will be good stewards of these funds to further Ray’s passion for growth, advancement and academic excellence.
