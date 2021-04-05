Fondulac District Library announces the celebration of Star Wars Week April 4-10, 2021, with virtual programs and activities for all ages. The week of COVID-safe festivities commemorate one of the most beloved sagas of all time in lieu of the library’s annual Star Wars Day event.
Virtual programs include the Perseverance on Mars Zoom Event with the Peoria Riverfront Museum on April 7, Constellation String Art on April 9, and a special Story Time with Kylo Ren on April 10. Participants may register for the programs online at fondulaclibrary.org and watch the story time on the library’s Facebook page.
Other activities include Take & Make craft kits, a StoryWalk in the Reading Garden, a Jedi Training Obstacle Course, prize drawings, and more surprises throughout the week. The library also offers Star Wars-related books and movies on display and available for checkout.
Follow Fondulac District Library on social media, visit fondulaclibrary.org, or call (309) 699-3917 for more information about this special event.
