Nine Monmouth College students were inducted last Tuesday afternoon into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association's honor society. The new members were inducted at a ceremony held in the College's Wallace Hall.
Lambda Pi Eta has more than 500 active chapters at four-year colleges and universities in 47 states. Monmouth's Kappa chapter is the organization's 10th oldest. Lambda Pi Eta represents what Aristotle described in Rhetoric as the three ingredients of persuasion: logos (logic), pathos (emotion) and ethos (character).
The nine new members inducted at Monmouth were: Janice Abel '24 of Wataga, IL; Ezzie Baltierra-Chavez '22 of Denver, CO; Catherine Bozarth '22 of Pekin, IL; Gabrielle Crothers '23 of Washington, IL; Julia Oakson '22 of Lombard, IL; Anneli Vorhies '23 of Cedar Rapids, IA; Calista Warmowski '23 of Ingleside, IL; Lena Wickens '23 of Newark, IL; and Kailey Woolard '22 of Dixon, IL.
