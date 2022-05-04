Monmouth College new members of Lambda Pi Eta

The new members of the Monmouth College chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, gather with Monmouth communication studies faculty and chapter president Elizabeth Gustafson '22 of Kewanee, Illinois, following their induction ceremony Tuesday afternoon in the College's Wallace Hall. From left: Shweta Arpit Srivastava, assistant professor; Trudi Peterson, professor; Lori Walters-Kramer, professor (front); Calista Warmowski '23 of Ingleside, Illinois; Ezzie Baltierra-Chavez '22 of Denver; Kailey Woolard '22 of Dixon, Illinois; Gabrielle Crothers '23 of Washington, Illinois; Julia Oakson '22 of Lombard, Illinois; Janice Abel '24 of Wataga, Illinois; Gustafson; Chris Goble, lecturer; and Joel Reed, visiting assistant professor.

 submitted photo

Nine Monmouth College students were inducted last Tuesday afternoon into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association's honor society. The new members were inducted at a ceremony held in the College's Wallace Hall.

Lambda Pi Eta has more than 500 active chapters at four-year colleges and universities in 47 states. Monmouth's Kappa chapter is the organization's 10th oldest. Lambda Pi Eta represents what Aristotle described in Rhetoric as the three ingredients of persuasion: logos (logic), pathos (emotion) and ethos (character).

The nine new members inducted at Monmouth were: Janice Abel '24 of Wataga, IL; Ezzie Baltierra-Chavez '22 of Denver, CO; Catherine Bozarth '22 of Pekin, IL; Gabrielle Crothers '23 of Washington, IL; Julia Oakson '22 of Lombard, IL; Anneli Vorhies '23 of Cedar Rapids, IA; Calista Warmowski '23 of Ingleside, IL; Lena Wickens '23 of Newark, IL; and Kailey Woolard '22 of Dixon, IL.