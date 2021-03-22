It’s that time of year again. Spring! Make your plans to be a part of Washington’s cleanup event by attending the 16th Annual Take Pride in Washington Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
Sign-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Wenger Shelter in Washington Park, off Stratford Drive. Groups may also pre-register and coordinate efforts on their own schedule. Individuals and groups are invited to be part of this annual event. Groups interested in participating in the cleanup should email joliphant@ci.washington.il.us or matts@washingonparkdistrict.com to register ahead of time. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring the event may contact Matt Suellentrop at the Washington Park District.
For any questions, contact the Washington Park District office at 309-444-9413.
