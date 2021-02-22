The Washington Chamber of Commerce will host the virtual Inspire Washington Luncheon on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The event will combine the awards of Washington Day Banquet with the uplifting messages from Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast along with a delicious boxed lunch from Countryside Banquet Facility.
The cost to participate is $25.00 and includes your choice of salad or sandwich, chips and a cookie as well as access to the link for the presentation.
The 2021 recipients of the Washingtonian Award, Outstanding Business, and Business Beautification will be revealed during the virtual luncheon. Also included will be a review of what the Chamber of Commerce has done during the past year and a preview of what to expect in the coming year.
Thanks go to event sponsors this year which include Heartland Bank and Trust Company,
MTCO digiMAX, and Uftring Chevy. In addition, a thank you to McDonald’s and Washington State Bank as additional event sponsors.
This event is open to the general public, as well as to chamber members and their employees. Individual tickets are $25 per person. Reservations are required by March 4, 2021. Reservations can be made online by contacting the chamber office at info@washingtococ.com or by calling (309) 444-9921.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.