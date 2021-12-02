Grace Works Clothing Giveaway will be held on Saturday, December 4, at Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church, 2433 Washington Rd., (Sunnyland) in Washington. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. to show God's Love and Grace. Video and music, plus clothing giveaway will go from 9-11 a.m.  Some winter coats, Christmas decorations and gifts available.  All are welcome.