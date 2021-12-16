Washington’s Rachael Shangraw crowned as International United Miss Illinois

Rachael Shangraw was crowned as International United Miss Illinois in October and is representing the state at the International pageant in July 2022 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rachael, a Graduate student at Illinois State University majoring in Nutritional Sciences, is an advocate for sustainable nutrition in agriculture. During her reign, she is educating the public on Illinois Farmers’ conservation efforts to protect food, the environment and people.
Rachael is owner of BlondNutrition LLC, where she provides dietetic and personal training services. She also works as a personal trainer at Five Points Washington. She is President of Pimiteoui Toastmasters and member of both Central Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. In her spare time, she lifts weights, reads classic novels and volunteers with various organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association, Susan G. Koman for the Cure, and Midwest Food Bank.
International United Miss is a scholarship-style pageant system dedicated to the girls and women who represent it. They pride themselves on recognizing the incredible accomplishments of their Queens and competitors, achieved both on and off the pageant stage. The experienced directors (who together have over 35 years of experience in the pageant community) along with their staff work diligently to create a pageant organization focused on a competition which results in personal growth. Beauty is not only on the outside, but the inside as well. Therefore, International United Miss bases their system on personal judges’ interviews, community service and involvement, as well as poise and personality during the stage competition.
For more information visit www.internationalunitedmiss.com
