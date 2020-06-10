Five Points Washington launches fitness app for members to track fitness activity, earn rewards

Five Points Washington has announced the launch of the Five Points Washington app, which allows users to manage their fitness activity and goals while earning points and competing in challenges with other Five Points members.
“Members who aren’t comfortable or able to return to the gym yet can download the app to help them stay active and participate in challenges," said Megan Stevenart, fitness manager at Five Points Washington. "It’s a great way to stay connected the Five Points ‘fitness family’.”
The app, which is free to Five Points Washington members, syncs with other popular wearable technologies such as Apple Watch, Fitbit and more.
"It puts everything in the palm of your hand," Stevenart said, "Our class schedule, workouts you've done, the ability to request personal training -- everything is in one place."
The app also allows users to access more than 1,400 fitness/exercise videos, browse and enroll in classes at the Five Points facility, participate in challenges, view their workout/activity history, manage their Five Points membership and compete in challenges.
"We'll have club-wide challenges to motivate people, with some great rewards as a bonus," Stevenart said. "Members can set their own fitness goals and use it to motivate themselves and their friends to work out harder."
Users who download the app can participate in the Five Points “Keep Moving & Stay Healthy” challenge to earn 200 points. Points can be accumulated and are redeemable for prizes from Five Points.
The app is available for Apple and Android devices by searching for Five Points Washington in the appropriate app store.
The Five Points Washington app was created by EGYM, an international fitness technology company, on its Branded Member App platform. According to the company web site, EGYM is the No. 1 provider of custom-branded club mobile apps that engage members, drive revenue and integrate deeply with the most important technology solutions of fitness clubs.
Located at 360 N. Wilmor Street in Washington, Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to a fitness center/gym, the facility houses an aquatics center, a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms and a new outdoor event space.
To learn more, call (309) 444-8222 or visit FivePointsWashington.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.