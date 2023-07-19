Yarn Art Letters
Washington District Library will host Yarn Art Letters on Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m. in the Sunnyland Branch Library. Cut out a letter of your choice and use yarn to create a one-of-a-kind decoration for your room! All supplies are provided. Ages 12-18 can register by stopping into the library or calling 309-745-3023.
Seasonal Care for the Home Landscape: Summer/Fall
The library will host Karen Corrigan from the U of I Extension on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Learn tips for maintaining your yard and garden through the summer and fall. For ages 18+.
Coffee & Company
The library will host Coffee & Company on Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the Main Library. Have you been feeling isolated? Are you interested in getting out of the house and getting social? Meet new faces and make social connections through fun games and activities. Donuts and drinks provided. For ages 18+.
Sunflower Coasters
The library will host Sunflower Coasters on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Do you love doing fun and unique crafts with no mess? Learn how to make coasters that look like sunflowers, which would be perfect to use for fall! Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling.
