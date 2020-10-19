The Leisure Acres Golden Agers in Sunnyland have been very busy the past couple of months knitting and crocheting hats and scarves. They have also collected gloves, socks, coats, toiletries and other clothing, all to be handed out to the local homeless to help keep them warm this winter and live by the Leisure Acres motto, “Takers may live better, but givers sleep better. We are all sleeping better here at Leisure Acres.”
The same project was done this past spring to help the Robert Downey Veterans. This time, the items were donated to the Widows Sons One Five Chapter. The members and their ladies handed out items to the homeless on Sunday, October 18, and will do so again during their Feed the Homeless event on Christmas Eve.
