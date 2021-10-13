Graceworks clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, October 16, at Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church, 2433 Washington Rd., Washington (Sunnyland). Doors open at 8:30 a.m. to show “God's Love and Grace” video and music, plus clothing giveaway from 9-11 a.m.
Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church to hold clothing giveaway October 16
