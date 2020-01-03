The Washington Community High School Counseling Department will meet with current eighth grade students at their respective grade schools to begin the course registration process the week of January 20. The counselors will give the eighth-grade students their registration materials at this time. The parent meeting will then be held on January 30 at WCHS from 7-8 p.m. Students will receive the same information in school that parents will hear that evening. Therefore, student attendance is optional at the evening meeting. The meeting will include a presentation of course selection guidelines and registration materials will be collected that night.
Students can view the Program of Studies book that provides course descriptions and additional curriculum information available at www.wacohi.net, located on the front page of the website under “For Students” “Counseling” Program of Studies. Fees and parent online registration for the 2020-21 school year will be completed prior to school starting in August.
