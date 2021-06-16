American Legion Scholastic Award – Maria Ikladios
American Legion Citizenship Award – Christopher Savage
American Legion Outstanding Female Athlete – Jessica Hermann
American Legion Outstanding Male Athlete – Andrew Strickler
Alma Caldwell Award – Kaiya Bell
Louise Harte Award – Jessica Hermann
Earl Hietter Math Award – Andrew Strickler
Rob DeWitt Award – Trevor Spatafore
Marjorie DuBois Award – Isley Oxborrow and Robert Neussl
Nick Rogers Live and Love Life Award – Amelia Heinze
Illinois Principals Association Award – Samantha Schweizer and Christopher Savage
Spelling Bee – Luke Crotts, 1st place, and Elaina Gray, 2nd place.
Diane Orr Heart and Soul Award – Samantha Schweizer
Outstanding Instrumentalists – Kayla Baker and Christopher Savage
Most Improved Instrumentalist – Isaac Oxborrow
Outstanding Color Guard – Nellie Frakes
Outstanding Vocalists – Anica Roozenboom and Zack Mickelson
Most Improved Vocalist – Addison Mueller
IMEA Band – Kayla Baker, Maya Kirkham, Ellie Phelps, Chris Savage,
Zack Mickelson, Steven Slaubaugh,
