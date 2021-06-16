American Legion Scholastic Award – Maria Ikladios

American Legion Citizenship Award – Christopher Savage

American Legion Outstanding Female Athlete – Jessica Hermann

American Legion Outstanding Male Athlete –  Andrew Strickler

Alma Caldwell Award – Kaiya Bell

Louise Harte Award – Jessica Hermann

Earl Hietter Math Award – Andrew Strickler

Rob DeWitt Award – Trevor Spatafore

Marjorie DuBois Award – Isley Oxborrow and Robert Neussl

Nick Rogers Live and Love Life Award – Amelia Heinze

Illinois Principals Association Award – Samantha Schweizer and Christopher Savage

Spelling Bee – Luke Crotts, 1st place, and Elaina Gray, 2nd place.

Diane Orr Heart and Soul Award – Samantha Schweizer

Outstanding Instrumentalists – Kayla Baker and Christopher Savage

Most Improved Instrumentalist – Isaac Oxborrow

Outstanding Color Guard – Nellie Frakes

Outstanding Vocalists – Anica Roozenboom and Zack Mickelson

Most Improved Vocalist – Addison Mueller

IMEA Band – Kayla Baker, Maya Kirkham, Ellie Phelps, Chris Savage,

Zack Mickelson, Steven Slaubaugh, 