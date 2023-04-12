Clay Magnet
Washington District Library will host a craft event on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Come make a clay magnet! There will be templates available for you to use or you can create whatever you want! Ages 18+ can register by stopping in or calling 309-444-2241.
CrafTEEN
Washington District Library will host CrafTEEN on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Decorate a flower pot! Teens in grades 6-12 can register by stopping in or calling.
Container Gardening
Washington District Library will host Container Gardening on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Join Karen Corrigan from the U of I Extension to learn how you can grow plants wherever you live! Ages 18+.
