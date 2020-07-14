City of Washington’s City Clerk Pat Brown retires after 27 years

On Monday, July 6, Mayor Gary Manier presented the City of Washington’s City Clerk, Patricia Brown, with an Award of Gratitude in appreciation for her twenty-seven years of dedicated and committed service to the City and its citizens. We will be forever grateful for her inspired motivation, her shared insights and her gentle guidance.
Her final day as City Clerk was Wednesday, July 8 and she will be greatly missed. We wish her the best and hope she enjoys every moment of her retirement.
We also would like to welcome Valeri Brod to the City of Washington. She will be the new City Clerk finishing Pat Brown’s current term. She has worked for Central School District 51 since the fall of 2010 in a variety of support positions. Her most recent five years have been spent as the Central Intermediate School Librarian where she developed a love for organizing and distributing information and resources.
