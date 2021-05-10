The Washington Park District has announced the following concert series planned for the months of June and July. All Sunday concerts will be held at the Rotary Shelter, located at 820 Lincoln Street in Washington Park from 6-8 p.m.
Concerts are free to attend and include ice cream sponsored by the Washington Park District.
Upcoming concerts include:
- June 13 – Turas (Irish Trad) – sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory
- June 27 – Banjovi, Hawkins, & Anne – sponsored by The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing
- July 11 – River Valley Big Band – sponsored by Rock Valley Physical Therapy
- July 25 – The Original Skazz Band – sponsored by Mason-White Funeral Homes
For more information call the Washington Park District at 309-444-9413 or check out the website at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com.
