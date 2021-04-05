Artist and Washington resident Ati Peterson donated her original watercolor of the Washington Fire Department’s Station 1, which was originally dedicated Jan. 1, 1996. Watercolors are Mrs. Peterson’s preferred artistic medium, and she enjoys painting homes and buildings as she has a background in interior architectural and graphic design.
Prints of the watercolor (8 x 15 print size fitting a 13 x 19 frame) are available to purchase through the Fire Department for $75.00. Mrs. Peterson will donate a portion of each sale to the department as a fundraiser for fire prevention materials. Please contact Paula Skory, phone 309-444-8642, or email washcorp@washingtonfd.com if you would like to purchase a print.
