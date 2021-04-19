The public is invited to join the Washington Town and Country Gardeners for their upcoming activities. The group will be participating in the Five Points “Spring It On” outdoor exhibitor’s fair from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 and Sunday, May 2.
Stop by the table for information on the group’s projects and to enter a drawing for a chance to win a discount voucher for 25% off your entire plant purchase at the annual plant sale on May 8.
The next program will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at “That Place on Muller” venue, 205 Muller Road in Washington. Masks are required. The speaker will be Jan Powers, owner of Stone Well Gardens in Peoria on the topic “The Joy of Herbs”. She is an author, artist and gardener with a passion for history, nature, literature and art. Her garden has been the inspiration for her business and for years of garden writing and illustrating.
Watch for the annual plant sale on Saturday, May 8 in front of Martin Financial office on Washington Square. The sale runs from 8-11 a.m. and will include perennials, herbs, garden décor and more at bargain prices. Specialty tote bags ideal for farmer’s market and grocery shopping will be available for a donation of $3 or two for $5. Proceeds will be used for landscaping around the historic Washington Square and for other city-wide beautification projects.
In case of storms or heavy rain, the sale will be held May 15. The club’s last regular meeting of the club year will be held May 25 at 1 p.m. For more information call 309-657-7528.
