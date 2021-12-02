Jim Maloof/Realtor, the Greater Peoria area’s largest real estate company, is happy to welcome Dori DeWitte-Scotti as the brokerage’s new Agent Success Coach.
In addition to joining the core management team with the company, Dori will continue as a Managing Broker/Realtor and Licensed Real Estate Instructor for the State of Illinois. Dori will also focus on assisting her own client base with their real estate needs.
Dori’s personal production was just under $5M for the past 12 month period. Dori has been a licensed Realtor since 2014. Prior to obtaining her license, Dori spent over 10 years at a law firm that specialized in business law and handled many real estate transactions.
Dori holds an A+ rating with Better Business Bureau and is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Illinois Realtors and Peoria Area Association of Realtors. Dori assists clients throughout Tazewell, Woodford and Peoria counties.
Dori is very involved in her community. She is a past president, Realtor of the Year recipient and member of Women’s Council of Realtors, Peoria Network. She is the current Washington Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee President, and a member of the Washington Rotary Club.
Jim Maloof/Realtor is happy to welcome back Dori DeWitte-Scotti to the Jim Maloof Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.