W.D. Boyce Council recognizes volunteers for noteworthy service

Six volunteers with the W. D. Boyce Council, Boy Scouts of America, were presented with the Silver Beaver Award for noteworthy service of exceptional character at the council’s annual recognition dinner March 25, 2023.
Recipients of the award for 2022 are Phil Jordan of Peoria, Bill Maddox of Pekin, Melissa Moran of Normal, Stacey Reuter of Washington, Bob Ripp of West Peoria, and Joy Walsh of St. Augustine.
Phil Jordan, former business owner and retired marketing executive for the Peoria Journal Star, has served 10 years as the chair of the council Marketing Committee. He has also served on the unit level and as a member of the council’s Executive Board.
Bill Maddox has served and continues to serve Scouting in many capacities, including merit badge counselor, camp director at Ingersoll Scout Reservation, Order of the Arrow adviser, Wotamalo District advancement chair, and Cub Scout Day Camp rangemaster. He is an Eagle Scout, former police officer and substitute teacher.
Melissa Moran has served as Den Leader and Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 3919 and stepped up to serve the Crossroads District training chair, District Popcorn sales chair and STEM coordinator for the council. She continues to offer her experience and skills on numerous council events and activities.
Stacey Reuter started her Scouting career as a Cub Scout Den Leader and was later instrumental in establishing Troop 206 and Troop 2206 for girls. She served as the council training chair and on the 2019 staff of National Youth Leadership Training. She completed Wood Badge adult leadership training in 2017.
Bob Ripp is the scoutmaster of Troop 225 at St. Mark’s Parish in Peoria. Over the past 20 plus years, he has spent countless weekends at Ingersoll Scout Reservation as a Wilderness Engineer helping with construction, renovation and camp maintenance. He cheerfully offers his time, skills and resources to improve camp for the benefit of central Illinois youth.
Joy Walsh served for more than 20 years as business manager and food service director at Ingersoll Scout Reservation, where her husband, Kevin was ranger. She helped generations of camp staff understand the concepts of service before self while demonstrating an incredible work ethic.
“It is an honor and a privilege to work with such dedicated volunteers,” said Scout Executive Ben Blumenberg. “One focus of Scouting is leadership development; these are some of the most dedicated servant leaders you are likely to meet. The countless hours of volunteer effort of adults like our Silver Beaver recipients and hundreds of other volunteers make so much possible. We congratulate the 2022 Silver Beaver Award recipients and offer their example for others to emulate as we work to strengthen Scouting throughout central Illinois.”
The annual recognition event at Five Points Washington in Washington, IL, was part of the council’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
Learn more about Scouting in the W. D. Boyce Council at wdboyce.org or find a Scouting unit near you at beascout.scouting.org.
