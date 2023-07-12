Washington Middle School baseball tryouts will begin Monday, July 31, 2023, and continue August 1.
Tryouts for seventh-eighth graders will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. behind Washington Middle School. Tryouts for sixth graders will be 12 to 2 p.m.
Students must have a current physical examination and a copy of their birth certificate on file in the WMS office before tryouts begin. Please do not bring a copy of the physical to the coach.
