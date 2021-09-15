Axes and Snaxes
Washington District Library will host Axes and Snaxes on Thursday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the main library. Are you a fan of podcasts like Serial and My Favorite Murder? Did the SNL video “Murder Show” resonate with you? Do you get Google alerts whenever Joe Kenda is mentioned online? Then we have a group for you! Join in on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. to discuss true crime documentaries, podcasts, cold cases and more. Snacks and drinks provided.
Teen Night at Sunnyland
Washington District Library will host Teen Night on Tuesday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunnyland Branch Library. Invite your friends to play board games at the Sunnyland Library. Snacks provided.
