Come and enjoy Dueling Pianos to benefit the Washington to Peoria St. Jude Runs on February 21 at Countryside Banquet Facility.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Individual tickets are $25, or $250 for a table of 10. Get tickets at stjuderuns.simpletix.com.
Bar and menu items will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks permitted. Adults only. A raffle and auction will also be held during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.