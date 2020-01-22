The Washington Fire Department has announced a new Insurance Service Office (ISO) Survey Rating of 4, improving from a previous rating of 5. The ISO recently completed a Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey which is a tool used by the ISO throughout the country to assess fire protection efforts in a particular community. Ratings are based on a number of factors including fire department equipment, training and staffing, the emergency communication systems in place, and the city water supply and maintenance.
“We are very pleased with the results of the PPC survey of the Washington Fire Department. The improved rating has the potential to lead to insurance benefits for the community we serve including the City of Washington, Central Fire Protection District and Pleasant View Fire Protection District. Most insurance companies use PPC information among other factors in determining the premiums charged to policy holders,” said Fire Chief Roger Traver.
Any questions or comments may be directed to Chief Traver at (309) 444-8642 or wfdedo@washingtonfd.com.
The Washington Fire Department is dedicated to providing the highest level of emergency services to the residents and visitors of the community. Advanced Life support EMS services are provided 24 hours a day by paramedics. Fire responses are handled by certified volunteer firefighters who go through extensive training on a weekly basis.
For more information about the Washington Fire Department, please visit the website at washingtonfd.com.
