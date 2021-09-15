Five Points Fridays will conclude its free outdoor concert series September 17 with an acoustic performance by Black Velvet.
Black Velvet is an acoustic experience unlike any other. Armed with unique melody lines and a percussive back beat, Black Velvet brings generations of music to life. From Pink to The Police, there is definitely something for everyone to sing and dance along to. This is one acoustic duo that you don’t want to miss.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, and the performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. The event will be held in the new Five Points Washington outdoor patio and adjacent parking lot area, located on the south end of the facility. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available once the gates open until the conclusion of the event. Happy hour will be 6-7 p.m. and will consist of $1 off all drinks, excluding the specialty drink.
The performance is open and free to the public; tickets are not required but, for planning purposes, attendees are encouraged to indicate they will attend in the Facebook event listing on the Live at Five Points Facebook page. Limited seating and tables will be provided while adhering to social distancing guidelines, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
This event is the last event in the Five Points Fridays series is scheduled for 2021. Keep an eye out for the full listing of events for 2022 on the Live at Five Points Facebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
The series is made possible by sponsorships from: headline sponsor MTCO Communications; Live@Five sponsors Hometown Community Banks, Trane, Uftring Automotive, Ameren Illinois, I Do Events, Create A Scene, Washington Dentistry, and Nicole Miller Edward Jones Agency.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
