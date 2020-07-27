Wondering when your next Washington Park District brochure is coming? The park district has made the decision to forego printing the traditional Fall Brochure and instead offer an online Fall Registration Guide featuring program information for the August through November timeframe. This online only guide allows changes and revisions to be made much easier.
The program guide will be offered online only and will not be mailed it out as was traditionally done at the beginning of August. Please check out the park district website at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com or social media sites on Monday, August 10, with registration scheduled to start that same day. The park district hopes to have a Fall/Winter Brochure covering November – April programs out in late October.
For any questions regarding this event or to register a group, please contact Matt Suellentrop at the Washington Park District at matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com or 309-444-9413.
