Washington Historical Society will continue its long-standing special, pre-holiday tradition of offering holiday tours of unique, creative and restored homes, which serves as the main fundraiser for the Society. Ticket holders look forward to seeing a variety of Christmas decorations and getting ideas for holiday décor. Often, the homeowners are generous with their personal time and are available if visitors have questions.
The Washington tour offers a variety of styles and ages of homes. On Tuesday, December 14, the Historical Society and four homeowners will host visitors at this year’s tour stops. Featured homes include two newer houses with recently completed rebuilding and redecorating done; a cozy 1939 Cape Cod with current style, décor and charming vignettes; and a brick ranch next to the family farm.
The day will also include refreshments and an open house during tour hours at the Society headquarters newly-located at 128 Washington Square. Visitors will see the renovation projects on the second floor (accessible by elevator or stairs).
Tickets for the tour are $17 and will be available for purchase at the Washington Park District, Step Back in Time, Kimpling’s, Studio 901 and Homespun, or through Paypal at washingtonilhs.com.
Tickets on the day of the tour will be $20 and sold only at 128 Washington Square from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. For more information, call 309-444-7621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.