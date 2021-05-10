The Washington Park District will continue to offer its traditional summer camp housed at the Recreational Facility building for kids’ kindergarten through sixth grade. This program runs Monday through Friday, June 7-August 13, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with before and aftercare options available.
The Washington Park District is also teaming up with Washington High School to offer sports camps that will include: boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, soccer, track and field high jump and hurdles, football, numerous tennis camps, and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse. They will also offer lessons and camps in golf, ballet/jazz, piano, chess, magic, fencing and rubixfix cube solving.
Check out all these opportunities online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com or contact the Washington Park District office at 309-444-9413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.