Join the Washington Specialty Shops on the Historic Washington Square for their annual Candlelight Stroll this Thursday, December 3 from 5-7 p.m. A modified version of the event will be held this year, but plenty of activities will still be available to get you in the holiday spirit.
Santa will be arriving at the Square at approximately 5 p.m. by firetruck via Jefferson Street and will be visiting around the Square until 7 p.m. Children can drop a letter with a self-addressed, stamped envelope in his pack, and they will get a reply by Christmas.
Our Savior Lutheran Church Choir and Bell Choir will provide music for the evening. They will begin performing at 5:30 p.m. The Town Tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. with the Community Sing immediately following.
You can still bring in canned goods for WHIP and be entered in the drawing for the Specialty Shop gift basket worth over $200. You will receive a ticket for each item brought in and will be entered in the drawing, which will take place at the end of the evening.
The Specialty Shops on the square will be open late for people to find great holiday gifts. Be sure to wear your mask and come join in the fun!
