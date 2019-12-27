The Washington Park District registration for winter/spring programming (December - April) has begun. The winter/spring brochure has been mailed out to all residents and can also be found online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com.
Registration can be done online or in the park district office, located at 105 S. Spruce Street in Washington. There is a variety of winter /spring programs, activities, events and more.
For any questions contact the office at 309-444-9413.
