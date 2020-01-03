Book Chatters
Washington District Library will host “Book Chatters” Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. in the Main Library. Discuss your latest reads, get recommendations and learn about upcoming and recently released titles. Take home an exciting new book before its official publication! Light refreshments provided.
Knit Night
Washington District Library will host a knit night Wednesday, January 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Bring your latest project for a laidback evening of conversation and yarn work. All skill levels welcome - staff will be on hand to offer tips and encouragement. Don't knit? They'll be happy to help you get started!
