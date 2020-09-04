Five Points Washington will present a free outdoor jazz concert on the south lawn of the facility featuring the Harry Tonchev Trio on Friday, September 11.
The event is presented as part of the Jazz @ Five Points series and is the latest offering from Five Points Washington as a part of its Live @ Five Points programming, featuring live performances at the facility, located at 360 N. Wilmor Road in Washington.
The Harry Tonchev Trio consists of Andy Crawford on bass, Joe Miller on percussion and Tonchev on guitar. In addition, saxophonist Dan Burke joins the group for this performance.
The event is free and open to the public. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert runs from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. A cash bar will be available from 6 - 8 p.m., and a food truck from Papa Murphy’s is scheduled to be on site. Limited tables and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Attendees are asked bring a mask to use when purchasing food and drinks or utilizing indoor restrooms.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
For additional details, visit FivePointsWashington.org or check the Live at Five Points Facebook page. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
