St. Mark’s Preschool in Washington has opened enrollment for the 2023-24 half-day program.
Three-year-old preschool meets on Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. The child must be age 3 before 9-1-23.
The four-year-old preschool meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. The child must be age 4 before 9-1-23.
St. Mark’s Preschool runs from September through May at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main Street in Washington. Call or email to schedule a tour at 444-4686 or preschool@stmarkswashington. org.
